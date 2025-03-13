Kim Tobler Sells 18,496 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $106,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,618.06. The trade was a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Five Point Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $794.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.59. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Point by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 163,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Point by 131.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,234 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
