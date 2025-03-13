Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) rose 16.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.19 and last traded at C$6.11. Approximately 345,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 609,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.9 %

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.