ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ENN Energy has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $41.19.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

