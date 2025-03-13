ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ENN Energy has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $41.19.
About ENN Energy
