Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 993 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.