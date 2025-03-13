EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 698,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $242.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.