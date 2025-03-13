Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

Mitsui Chemicals stock remained flat at $11.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

