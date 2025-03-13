Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in February

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance
Mitsui Chemicals stock remained flat at $11.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.
About Mitsui Chemicals
