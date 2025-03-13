Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Declines By 93.5%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Down 2.0 %

MIND C.T.I. stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.76. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

MIND C.T.I. Cuts Dividend

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. MIND C.T.I.’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

