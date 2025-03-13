Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Pfizer, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in the research, development, production, and marketing of medications and other healthcare products. These stocks are traded on public markets and their performance can be influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and overall advances in medical science. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $29.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $840.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $826.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,888,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.47. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. 32,204,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,596,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.27. 9,633,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a market cap of $355.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Read More