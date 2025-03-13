Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 95.3% in February

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,645. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

