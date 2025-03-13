HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $257.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

