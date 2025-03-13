Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,385,000 after buying an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,370,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,817,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,430,000 after buying an additional 170,893 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

