Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Clean Energy Fuels makes up 0.2% of Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Clean Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 413,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.1 %

CLNE stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.35. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.