Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 66,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

MAIN opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

