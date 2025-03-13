HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 498 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

