Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $299.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,703 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $299,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

