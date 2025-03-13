iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $201.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.44. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.