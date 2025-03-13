Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $343.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $343,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

