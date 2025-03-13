Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 160 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.66 and a 200-day moving average of $538.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

