Penobscot Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

