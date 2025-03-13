Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.99 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 89119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGD. Desjardins set a C$11.00 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Price Performance

Snowline Gold Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.57.

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.