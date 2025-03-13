HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $275.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

