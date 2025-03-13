Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Trading Up 14.5% – Time to Buy?

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 481 ($6.24). 162,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 135,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.45).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 548.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.
(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and
(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.
