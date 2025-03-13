Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Trading Up 14.5% – Time to Buy?

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 481 ($6.24). 162,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 135,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.45).

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 548.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands, and has 920 employees (full‐time equivalent) as at August 2024. The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

Featured Stories

