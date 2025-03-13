Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 5,732 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $186,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,039. The stock has a market cap of $596.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $50.32.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
