Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 5,732 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $186,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,039. The stock has a market cap of $596.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $50.32.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

