Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $470.17 and last traded at $471.80. Approximately 12,579,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 34,981,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.92.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $294.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.88.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
