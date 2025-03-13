Penobscot Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,632 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 260,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

