Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Kevin Maloney Purchases 1,400 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Kevin Maloney bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.02.

Methanex Stock Up 0.2 %

MX opened at C$52.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$49.21 and a 12 month high of C$78.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

