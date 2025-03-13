Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CMO Robert Iannone Sells 2,403 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $332,599.23. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,342.61. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
