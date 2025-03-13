Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

ACP stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

