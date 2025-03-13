Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
ACP stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.