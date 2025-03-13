What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for CLF Q1 Earnings?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

View Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.