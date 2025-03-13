DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 64168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRD
DRDGOLD Stock Performance
DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DRDGOLD
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.