DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 64168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

