Balanced Wealth Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $275.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

