Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of BK FY2025 Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BK. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NYSE BK opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $90,955,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

