Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Urgent.ly Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULY opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Urgent.ly from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

