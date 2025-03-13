United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Releases Earnings Results

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%.

United Homes Group Trading Down 5.3 %

UHG opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $163.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. United Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.