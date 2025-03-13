Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Insider Farrell Simon Sells 81,313 Shares of Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,075. This represents a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

