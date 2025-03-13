Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.09. 558,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,763% from the average session volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

