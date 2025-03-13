Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,884,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 885,093 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

