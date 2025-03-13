Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WD opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

