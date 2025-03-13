Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 88.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.77.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is a Bottom Finally Forming in Rocket Lab Stock?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.