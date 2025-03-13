Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 88.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the February 13th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.77.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.