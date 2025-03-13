Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Up 340.0% in February

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

