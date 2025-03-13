Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a negative net margin of 578.80%.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOWL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

