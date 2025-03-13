United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 8927278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

