David Mulham Mulham Sells 3,234 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,319.50. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA opened at $32.49 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $619.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

