David Mulham Mulham Sells 3,234 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $421,319.50. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USNA opened at $32.49 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $619.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

