Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

