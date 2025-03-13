Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.
Workspace Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.
About Workspace Group
