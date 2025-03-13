Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 127.89 ($1.66), with a volume of 584237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.60 ($1.72).

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.85. The firm has a market cap of £744.61 million, a PE ratio of 216.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 1.72 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Apax Global Alpha had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 45.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Apax Global Alpha will post 29.4957983 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

In related news, insider Alexander Denny acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,066.66). 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGA offers access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies by investing in Private Equity Funds advised by Apax. These companies are identified and selected by the Apax team, leveraging their deep sector insights, and drawing on the firm’s 50-year experience.

Capital not invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.

