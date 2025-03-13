YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 11172978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
