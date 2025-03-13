8,267 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.37 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $166.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.