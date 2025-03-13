Essential Planning LLC. Takes $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.21.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.