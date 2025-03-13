First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,157 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.44% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.70 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
