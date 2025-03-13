3,580 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $259.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.70. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

